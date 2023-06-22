CenterPoint: Before power can be restored, make sure your weatherhead isn't damaged

HOUSTON — Power remained out to tens of thousands of people nearly 24 hours after storms devastated parts of Southeast Texas.
As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, there were more than 75,000 CenterPoint customers and close to 6,000 Entergy customers still without power.
POWER OUTAGE CHECK: See current CenterPoint and Entergy outages
Thursday afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted a message to customers, telling them that the storm may have damaged their weatherhead. They said if it’s damaged, you’ll need to get in touch with a qualified electrician to fix it before power can be restored.
What is a weatherhead?
According to CenterPoint, the weatherhead is the capped pipe that connects the service drop to the meter box.