CenterPoint: Before power can be restored, make sure your weatherhead isn't damaged

CenterPoint tweeted a message Thursday afternoon as tens of thousands of people remained without power.
Credit: CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy posted a message to social media about making sure your weatherhead isn't damaged so power can be restored.

HOUSTON — Power remained out to tens of thousands of people nearly 24 hours after storms devastated parts of Southeast Texas.

As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, there were more than 75,000 CenterPoint customers and close to 6,000 Entergy customers still without power.

POWER OUTAGE CHECK: See current CenterPoint and Entergy outages

Thursday afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted a message to customers, telling them that the storm may have damaged their weatherhead.  They said if it’s damaged, you’ll need to get in touch with a qualified electrician to fix it before power can be restored.

What is a weatherhead?

According to CenterPoint, the weatherhead is the capped pipe that connects the service drop to the meter box.

Here’s more info from CenterPoint on power restoration and safety information.

  

