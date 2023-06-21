Dozens injured by hail at Red Rocks concert

Hail up to the size of tennis balls pelted Red Rocks concertgoers. Seven people were taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MORRISON, Colo. — Seven people were taken to the hospital and dozens more were treated on the scene for injuries sustained in a hailstorm at the Louis Tomlinson concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on Wednesday night.

West Metro Fire reported that seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Eighty to 90 people were tr e ated on scene. Injuries included cuts and broken bones, West Metro said.

Concertgoers scrambled for cover as hail blasted through the venue just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area including Red Rocks at 9:04 p.m. by the National Weather Service office in Boulder.

At 9:14 p.m., Red Rocks' official Twitter account announced they were in a weather delay.

UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical pic.twitter.com/gM7KKNqocW — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023

Hail up to the size of tennis balls covered the ground, forcing people to take cover.

At 10:25 p.m., the venue tweeted that the show has officially been postponed.

A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for much of eastern Colorado, including the Denver metro area, has been extended until 4 a.m. Thursday as strong storms linger into the overnight hours.

Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023

ATTN fans - we’re back in a weather delay due to approaching severe weather. Please seek shelter until further notice ☔️ — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

Tonight’s show has officially been postponed. Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre - we’ll have more information for ticket holders soon — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.