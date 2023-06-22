CenterPoint gives update on restoration efforts with tens of thousands will without power

As of Friday morning around 6:30 a.m., CenterPoint reported more than 45,000 customers still impacted by outages.

HOUSTON — If you're a CenterPoint customer and your power was out Thursday night, the company said you could plan to be without it into Friday.

That was the message sent out by CenterPoint Energy Thursday night.

This comes after Wednesday night's storms caused damage across the Houston area, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of customers.

As of Friday morning around 6:30 a.m., CenterPoint reported more than 45,000 customers impacted by outages.

The company said while they're continuing to work through the night, that "physical inspection of lines & restoration planning will pick up again at daylight."

The threaded tweet continued, "If you're still impacted & you or someone in your home depends on electricity for life-sustaining equipment, we recommend you make other arrangements for tonight."