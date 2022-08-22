HOUSTON — Houston rap legend and entrepreneur Bun B is bringing his famous burgers back to H-Town.
Trill Burgers will host a pop-up Sunday, August 28 at Houston City Hall, located at 901 Bagby St. The pop-up will be held from 3 to 7 p.m.
It's all in celebration of "Bun B Day," which is on Tuesday, August 30. Some of Bun B's favorite food trucks will also be stationed at the family-friendly event.
The "Get Throwed" rapper shined a light on his vegan smash burgers via Instagram, saying the pop-up location will be serving the delicious plant-based burger with vegan cheese, pickles and "that good good trill sauce."
The pop-up is fresh off the heels of Trill Burger winning the title of best burger in America by "Good Morning America."
Trill Burger has been in high demand at several recent festivals and concerts across the country including The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Rock the Bells, Rolling Loud and Coachella.