The pop-up is to celebrate "Bun B Day," which is on Tuesday, August 30.

HOUSTON — Houston rap legend and entrepreneur Bun B is bringing his famous burgers back to H-Town.

Trill Burgers will host a pop-up Sunday, August 28 at Houston City Hall, located at 901 Bagby St. The pop-up will be held from 3 to 7 p.m.

It's all in celebration of "Bun B Day," which is on Tuesday, August 30. Some of Bun B's favorite food trucks will also be stationed at the family-friendly event.

The "Get Throwed" rapper shined a light on his vegan smash burgers via Instagram, saying the pop-up location will be serving the delicious plant-based burger with vegan cheese, pickles and "that good good trill sauce."

The pop-up is fresh off the heels of Trill Burger winning the title of best burger in America by "Good Morning America."