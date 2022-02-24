Bun B's Trill Burgers will be featured at RodeoHouston

The Trill Burger food stand will sell things like grilled onion "OG" burgers and seasoned crinkle-cut fries.

HOUSTON — There's no doubt that Houston rapper Bun B is taking over RodeoHouston.

Not only will he be performing for Black Heritage Day with some of Houston's most notable rappers and entertainers, but he's also bringing his own culinary cuisine to the festival's grounds.

Bun B's Trill Burgers will be stationed at booth RP125 in Rodeo Plaza, which is located on NRG Parkway East near the shopping area.

Trill Burgers is a new smashed burger concept that currently operates as a pop-up restaurant. A brick-and-mortar location is coming soon.

Burgers are not the only carnival food you can expect to see at this year's rodeo.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a Texas-sized menu that will feature:

Bacon Wrapped Pork Belly on a Stick: A bacon lover's dream, with thick cut pork belly, marinated with rosemary, thyme, garlic and special salt seasonings, and then wrapped with 2 feet of extra thick, honey smoked bacon. It's slow cooked for two hours and then finished over a char grill. Available at Biggy's II.

Donut Chicken Sandwich: Deep-fried chicken between two fresh glazed donuts. Available at Get Fried.

Crunchy Flamin' Hot Pickles: An extra thick, crinkle-cut pickle chip, topped with hot melted cheddar cheese and topped again with crushed up Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Available at Biggy's II.

Hot Cheetos Float Drink: A Crunchy Hot Cheeto-infused soda float, topped with whip cream and topped again with Crunchy Hot Cheetos and Cheeto Dust. Available at Candy Factory.

Teriyaki Chicken Pineapple Bowl: A hollowed-out half pineapple filled with charbroiled chicken, glazed with teriyaki sauce and served with steamy white rice and pineapple chunks, topped with green onions and sesame seeds. Available at Get Fried.

Watermelon Dole Whip Taco: Thick sliced watermelon, filled with Dole whip and served taco style. Available at Nitro Dole Whip Treats.

"You want to come here to try these foods because they’re only going to be here during rodeo time and then they’re gone," says Dominic Palmieri, the Midway Gourmet for RCS Carnival.

Bun B's H-Town Takeover concert

Tickets for Bun B's "H-Town Takeover" RodeoHouston concert are on sale now. The concert will feature artists: Z-Ro, Lil' Keke, Slim Thug, Lil' Flip, Baby Bash, Big Pokey, Frankie J and R&B group H-Town.

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.