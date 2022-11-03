Bun B's Trill Burgers are headed to Coachella

The pop-up eatery will be serving two different styles of burgers at Coachella and you can get both with either a beef or vegan patty.

INDIO, Calif. — There's no doubt about it — Bun B is having one heck of a year!

The Trill OG announced on his Instagram Monday that his Trill Burgers are headed to California to be served during Coachella.

"Trill Burgers is proud to announce that we will be serving our delicious smash burgers and vegan smash burgers at Coachella 2022," the pop-up eatery wrote on its Instagram page.

The Trill Burgers' stand will be positioned in the festival's courtyard during both weekends of the arts and music festival, which run from April 15- 17 and April 22- 24.

The pop-up eatery will be serving two different styles of burgers:

OG Trill Burger — comes with two patties with American Cheese on Martin's Potato Buns. Served with Trill sauce and pickles.

Grilled Onion Burger — comes with two patties with American Cheese and grilled onions on Martin's Potato Bun.

You can get either burger with beef or vegan patties.

And the best part about this is you may get your burger served by the Trill OG himself, Bun B mentioned on Instagram.

Trill Burgers is a new smashed burger concept that currently operates as a pop-up restaurant.

So far, it's been featured at RodeoHouston, the Houston Rockets Fan Fest and ComplexCon.

A brick-and-mortar location is expected to open soon.