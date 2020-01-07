Dead body found in vehicle went undiscovered for several days in northwest Houston, police say

Police are asking for the public's help with the case. If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON — A man who was found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday night went undiscovered for several days in the Greater Inwood area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a person down call at 6:56 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of W. Tidwell Road. It’s possible the man died as early as Sunday night, officers said.

Investigators said he isn’t a resident of the apartment, so police are trying to figure out why he was there.

The victim has been identified as a 34-year-old Hispanic male, but they’re waiting until his family is notified before releasing his name to the public.

Medical examiners are still investigating the cause of death.

For now, police do not suspect foul play.

If you have any information regarding the case, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).