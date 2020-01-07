HPD investigating shooting death of man in east Houston

Police say they have a possible suspect and are currently speaking with several witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

HOUSTON — Local police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Wednesday in the east Houston area.

The Houston Police Department responded at 12:45 a.m. to a shooting in progress call in the 9000 block of Borden Street.

Investigators described the victim as a man in his early 30s, and they believe the incident may be family related.

Police say they have a possible suspect and are currently speaking with several witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

No arrests have been made.