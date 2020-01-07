Police looking for 32-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child in west Houston

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department overnight released a photo of Rickey Clayton, a 32-year-old man who is wanted on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect is a local rapper who also goes by the stage name “Rich Davinchi.”

The crime allegedly occurred in March 2019 in the 2900 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway-South, according to police.

Investigators described the man as a black male who is about five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 134 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair along with numerous tattoos on his arms, chest, stomach and neck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.