Blue Mass honors Houston law enforcement ahead of Officer Jeffrey's memorial service

Blue Mass is the first since 2019 because of COVID and comes amid a surge in violent crimes in Houston area.

HOUSTON — Less than a week after losing one of Houston‘s finest, Officer William Jeffrey, in a deadly shooting, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said having faith is as important as ever, in front of Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

“We draw strength from our community. We draw strength from the praying community," Finner said.

On Saturday, he and other Houston law enforcement were honored by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston -- the first such service since 2019 because of COVID-19.

“We are all glad. that we are able to be here and in person," said Bishop Italo Dell'Oro.

The service comes during a surge of violent crime in the Houston area. While the timing is coincidence, Finner said the service is exactly what law enforcement needs right now.

“We’ve been here before, unfortunately. And every time there’s an event like this, it draws us closer together. It makes us stronger," Finner said.

With Jeffrey’s funeral on Monday at Grace Church Houston, Finner said a special prayer goes to the fallen officer’s family.

“Just strength to get them through that very difficult day and we’re all going to be there together," Finner said.

Officer Jeffrey's funeral service will take place on at 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway.