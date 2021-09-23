Memorial service for HPD Senior Officer Bill Jeffrey scheduled for Monday morning

HPD said the public is welcome to attend the memorial service. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, seating is limited.

HOUSTON — Fallen Houston Police Department Senior Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey will be honored with a memorial service scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27.

The funeral service will take place on at 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway.

Jeffrey was killed and Sgt. William Vance was wounded in the line of duty while serving two narcotics warrants in northeast Houston earlier this week.

On Monday morning, Officer Jeffrey’s body will be escorted from the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball to Grace Church Houston.

HPD said the public is welcome to attend the memorial service. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, seating is limited.

Family, friends, HPD staff, and those who knew Officer Jeffrey will be seated first.

Following the funeral service, full police honors will be rendered outside the church.

There will not be a public visitation.