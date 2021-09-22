Procession to funeral home for fallen HPD officer Bill Jeffrey | Watch live at 10:30AM

Jeffrey died in the line of duty while serving two narcotics warrants in northeast Houston earlier this week.

HOUSTON — The body of Sr. Officer Bill Jeffrey will be escorted Wednesday morning from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home in Tomball, according to the Houston Police Department.

Jeffrey was killed and Sgt. William Vance was wounded in the line of duty while serving two narcotics warrants in northeast Houston earlier this week.

WATCH LIVE - KHOU 11 will live stream the procession for fallen HPD Sr. Officer Bill Jeffrey at 10:30 a.m. Return to this page to watch in the above video player.

Jeffrey had served with HPD for more then 30 years and was assigned to the Major Offenders Division. He was 54.

HPD Chief Troy Finner will join commanders and officers on the more than 30-mile route. The procession is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Klein Funeral Home.