Women supporting women | New pop-up marketplace of all female-owned brands debuts this weekend in Houston

Wins for Black Girls: Black Women Marketplace is an all-inclusive shopping experience happening Sunday at the female-owned Bisong Art Gallery near downtown.

HOUSTON — A new pop-up shopping experience is coming to Houston this weekend— and it’s a win!

More than fifteen Black women-owned businesses will be featured Sunday from noon until 3 p.m. during the Wins for Black Girls: Black Women Marketplace.

It’s happening at the Bisong Art Gallery near downtown Houston.

CEO Tierra Smith created Wins for Black Girls to share empowering stories about women of color across various industries such as business, education, politics, sports and culture.

The upcoming pop-up shopping experience takes that mission one step further— through active community support and engagement.

The marketplace will feature a wide range of brands from clothing boutiques, accessories lines, beauty products to restaurants. Smith said shoppers will also be able to participate in games, raffles and enjoy live demonstrations.

Akasha Boutique, Krissean Jewelry, MilTex Kitchen, Mini and Me Cakery, Opulent Perspective, Relle Michelle Apparel and Tabahani Fragrances are among the brands that will be in attendance.

“I’m creating this event for Black women like myself, like your favorite coworker and craziest aunt. This event is for women who win in life,” Smith said. “We’ve all earned our crowns. We deserve events that make finding products that cater to us and our needs easily accessible.”

General admission is $10 and can be purchased online and at the door. Click here for more information about the event and tickets.