Veterans impacted by COVID-19, other stresses of 2020

“Sometimes going through a pandemic can trigger prior traumatic reactions," said KHOU 11’s mental health and wellness expert Bill Prasad.

HOUSTON — Ahead of Veterans Day on Wednesday, we want to take a moment to thank American’s military men and women for their service.

We also want to raise awareness at some of the issues these heroes may be dealing during an unprecedented year.

For many veterans, adjusting to civilian life can be extremely difficult. But 2020 has brought with it its own challenges like dealing with COVID-19.

“Sometimes going through a pandemic can trigger prior traumatic reactions," said Bill Prasad, KHOU 11 mental health and wellness expert.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 4,100 veterans have died from the virus.

Prasad said if a veteran has post-traumatic stress disorder and it is untreated, dealing with the current pandemic can heighten other issues.

“Well, hopefully it might spark the person to get some help,” Prasad said.

He said in a pandemic, people feel a lack of control and at times feel unsafe.

“That might be a way to describe some of the feelings that veterans have, some of them, not all of them, certainly, when they come home,” Prasad said.

He said PTSD is highly treatable. He also reminds veterans it’s OK to ask for help.

Prasad said having a day to commemorate veterans is important because it gives the community a chance to remind vets of how much they’re appreciated.