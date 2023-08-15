Lawsuit filed against City of Houston claims evidence in AJ Armstrong's 3rd capital murder trial was planted

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, the day the jury started deliberating in his third capital murder trial.

HOUSTON — As jurors deliberate Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s fate in his third capital murder trial, a federal lawsuit was filed on his behalf against the City of Houston, alleging police planted evidence in the case.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday by attorney Randall Kallinen, focuses on blood evidence that came up for the first time in the third trial. Kallinen alleges it was planted there by someone with the Houston Police Department.

Armstrong Jr. is on trial for the third time. He's accused of killing his parents, Antonio Armstrong Sr. and Dawn Armstrong, in their Bellaire-area home in 2016.

In the lawsuit, Kallinen said the prosecutor told jurors in opening statements that Armstrong Sr.'s DNA was on the back of Armstrong Jr.'s name tag that was placed on him while he was handcuffed.

It goes on to say that no officers in the third trial testified that blood was on Armstrong's shirt the night of his arrest or while he was transported afterward.

Kallinen alleges in the lawsuit, "...the blood was planted by, or in conspiracy with, one or more persons at the HPD in order to try and convict Armstrong of capital murder and to taint his reputation in the mind of the public." It also said HPD has a history of planting evidence.

Armstrong Jr.'s first two trials ended in hung juries.

The lawsuit asks for undisclosed damages.

We've reached out to Harris County for comment, but have not heard back.

You can read the full lawsuit here.