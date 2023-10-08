'He’s just a boy, a child. He’s just 16!' | AJ Armstrong grandmother gives emotional testimony as defense presents its case

Example video title will go here for this video

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr.'s grandmother took the stand and gave emotional testimony as she described what happened when she learned of the deadly shooting.

The attorneys for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. began presenting their defense after prosecutors rested their case Friday morning in his capital murder trial.

Armstrong Jr. is on trial for a third time after the first two ended in mistrials. He's accused of killing Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong in their Bellaire-area home in southwest Houston in 2016 when he was 16.

After the jury walked into the court Friday morning, the state immediately rested its case. The defense began calling their witnesses to the stand.

The first witness they called was Donshika Deyon, Antonio Sr.’s sister. She talked about going with Dawn to pick up Josh Armstrong, AJ’s older brother, from Blinn College in May 2016, which was two months before the shootings.

Armstrong Jr.’s defense had previously indicated Josh could have been behind the killings.

She said Josh was disheveled, wearing a hoodie when it was hot outside, and sat in the middle of the backseat.

“(His eyes) were just in a daze, like a glare,” she said.

Then defense lawyer Chris Collins asked about Josh’s demeanor in August 2016 after the killing.

“Not the Josh you knew three or four months prior,” he asked.

“No,” she replied.

On cross-examination, prosecutor John Jordan asked about Deyon’s close relationship with Antonio Sr. growing up, especially after their dad died when she was 11.

“He was pretty much like the man in my life,” she said. “He walked me down the aisle.”

Deyon also talked about Josh’s close relationship with his mother, Dawn. When Josh moved back the first week of July 2016, shortly before the killings, he started working at the family gym.

The second witness the defense called was Kay Winston, Antonio Sr.’s mother, and AJ’s grandmother.

Winston talked about her son’s upbringing in Trinity Gardens, his football career, his transition to owning gyms in Bellaire and Tanglewood, and the closeness between Antonio Sr., Dawn, their kids, and grandparents.

“We did everything together,” she said. “This has been one of the worst things in my life, to lose my son and my beautiful daughter-in-law.”

Winston talks about how sweet and smart all the kids were growing up and how Antonio Sr. adopted Josh when he was young.

"Josh was a sweet kid," she said, explaining that he did well in school and was a bright kid.

She then described AJ as being a strong athlete like his dad.

"Sweet, loving kid,” she said. “He was good at football, basketball, and track. Armstrong kids were like that."

Things took a turn when the boys got older, Winston said. In the months leading up to the shootings, they were having trouble with both sons.

In May 2016, Winston testifies, “Joshua was having problems at school.” Dawn brought him back to Houston from Blinn College. “He was in a dark place.”

Once Josh moved back into the family’s home, she said he was different.

“He was dealing with paranoia,” she said. “His hygiene was not good. He would give you this death stare.”

The defense asked, in the interest of fairness, for Winston to also describe AJ at the time.

“AJ was being a boy like his father,” she said.

She testified he would sneak out of the house, lying about where he was, dating his girlfriend, and failing at school.

July 2016 earlier in the month, the parents were out of town when AJ and his sister Kayra were staying with Winston. She said she stopped by the house so the kids could pick up things for church.

However, she said she grew concerned seeing lots of cars out front she didn’t recognize. She then entered through a door via the garage.

Winston said she smelled a foul odor and saw empty bottles and marijuana. She also found kids laying on the sofa, kids in AJ and Kayra’s rooms, and Josh smoking marijuana.

She said Josh’s girlfriend Hannah and cousin Trenton were there, too.

Winston said she kicked everyone out and told Antonio Sr. and Dawn. They kicked Josh out of the house and made him move into the apartment around the corner.

Hours before the shootings on July 28, 2016, Kayra had been staying with Winston for several days, the grandmother testified. AJ picked her up. She testified she never saw AJ angry, anxious, or frustrated.

“If I did, I would have prayed with him and talked to him,” she said. “We was happy, joking around and being AJ, very goofy. He was in good spirits. There was nothing for me to be concerned about.”

Winston began to get emotional as her testimony continued. She said she had gone to bed that day and then her daughter Olivia woke her. She told her that they needed to hurry and get to Antonio Sr. and Dawn’s home. She told her shots had been fired.

Winston said Olivia drove them 100 mph to the house from Fresno.

When they arrived at the scene, Winston said she tried to see her grandkids, but they were in police cars. No one gave her information.

She said the police brought Winston to Kayra, who she said was “hysterical” after learning what happened to her parents. Winston said she then learned that AJ was a suspect.

At that point, an officer asked Winston a question, and defense lawyer Chris Collins read a statement she made: “If AJ did something like this…it’s got to be drug-related.”

Winston testified that the officer did not give her a chance to explain that statement.

“AJ loved his parents,” she testified, getting very emotional. “He would have never killed his parents.”

She then described AJ as being just a boy.

“He’s just a boy, a child. He’s just 16! Experienced officers interrogated him!” she testified, growing even more emotional.

While his grandmother was on the stand, AJ could be seen wiping his eyes with a tissue in the courtroom.

The trial took a break at that point.

Friday's testimony comes a day after prosecutors called Dr. Ian Lamoureux, a Phoenix-based forensic psychiatrist, to the stand to review case records, including text messages from AJ and Josh.

If convicted this time around, Armstrong, now 23, would face a sentence of life in prison and would be eligible for parole after 40 years.