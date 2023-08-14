AJ Armstrong trial: Both sides rest after testimony from forensics psychiatrists; closing arguments to be heard Tuesday

Example video title will go here for this video

The defense spent Day 11 of the capital murder trial casting Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr.'s older brother -- Josh Armstrong -- as an alternate suspect.

Both sides rested Monday on day 11 of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr.'s third capital murder trial. He's accused of killing his parents, Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong, in 2016 when he was 16. His first two trials ended in mistrials.

The defense's final witness was forensic psychiatrist Dr. Mark Moeller. They spent much of the day dissecting the December 2016 medical records of Josh Armstrong -- A.J. Armstrong's older brother. The defense has painted him as an "alternate suspect" as they tried to convince jurors that his mental health issues started before the murders.

Six months after the murders, Josh Armstrong voluntarily checked himself into Ben Taub Hospital and described feelings of depression and paranoia.

"I looked at my girlfriend and told her I think she's trying to kill me," he told staff members. "My grandparents are out to get me and that's not right."

Moeller described Josh Armstrong as “untethered from reality” adding “he’s misinterpreting everything” and self-medicating with alcohol and marijuana, the latter of which is like "throwing gasoline on a fire" for people with schizophrenia.

“Combining the two is terrible," Moeller said. "It just makes everything worse.”

He said he believes Josh Armstrong harbored anger toward his parents because he felt like the “black sheep” in the family after finding out Antonio Armstrong Sr. was not his biological dad when he was 13.

“I think that it was a sort of underlying grudge that reportedly he held,” Moeller said.

Josh Armstrong was given a single dose of a powerful anti-psychotic drug and released after three days because he'd shown improvement. He returned on Christmas Eve and said the paranoia had returned.

"I felt myself starting to slip," he said. "It was hard seeing everyone being fake and pretending that everything was OK."

The night Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn Armstrong, were killed, there was a note left in the kitchen that read, "I have been watching you for a long time. Come get me.”

“The manner of writing on it is consistent with someone who is angry,” Moeller testified. He believes Josh Armstrong was still angry with his parents because they told him several years earlier that Antonio Armstrong Sr. wasn't his biological father.

He also referred to medical records that showed Josh Armstrong believed he was God and the devil at times and said he "had already saved the world once."

Moeller told the court that he believes Josh Armstrong was in "full-blown schizophrenia before the murders."

During cross-examination, prosecutor John Jordan got very fiery at times, raising his voice and going back and forth to the witness stand to show Moeller Josh Armstrong's medical documents. Jordan disputed that Josh Armstrong showed signs of schizophrenia before the murder.

He asked Moeller how he came up with his opinion. The psychiatrist admitted he interviewed only two defense witnesses, sister Kayra Armstrong and paternal grandmother Kay Winston. He didn't review testimony from law enforcement or any other state witnesses, including Josh Armstrong's longtime girlfriend who testified that his mental health issues started after the murders.

Moeller also didn't see text messages between Josh Armstrong and Dawn Armstrong, which the state's forensics psychologist said indicated a loving relationship. In messages shown again Tuesday, Dawn Armstrong confided in her oldest son about her frustrations with A.J. Armstrong after he got kicked out of Kinkaid High School.

"I love you, mom. Be strong. We will succeed," Josh Armstrong replied.

After the defense rested Monday, the state called a rebuttal witness -- Dr. Ian Lamoureux -- to the stand. Lamoureux is a forensic psychiatrist who also took the stand last week.

Jordan noted A.J. Armstrong's actions in the days leading up to the murder, “test firing” the murder weapon into a pillow in his room.

"A rational defendant tends to plan, practice, familiarize themselves with the murder weapon," Lamourex testified.

Jordan pointed out that A.J. Armstrong also searched “how to detonate a car bomb” on an iPad and set a fire outside his parents' bedroom 48 hours before the murders.

“I saw absolutely no indication of religious delusion at this crime scene,” Lamoureux said.

He said people with religious delusions feel the need to cover their tracks and don’t leave survivors.

“In my practice, it has always been complete family annihilation or attempted annihilation," Lamoureux said.

The defense accused Lamoureux of "flip-flopping" on his testimony in the second trial.

Both sides will deliver closing arguments Tuesday morning before the jury begins deliberations.