HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a crash that killed a 70-year-old man Friday afternoon near the Heights.

Police said the man was riding his bike on East 23rd Street when he ran a stop sign and was hit by a driver in a blue Nissan Frontier truck going northbound on North Main Street. They said the Nissan driver stayed at the scene.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he died.

No charges have been filed in this incident.

