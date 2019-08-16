HOUSTON — You would never guess who stopped by the University of Houston band hall Friday.

LIZZO WAS IN THE HOUSE!

This is actually not too surprising if you knew the singer and raptress was a UH alumna. She graduated from the university with a degree in Classical Flute Performance.

The band’s Twitter page, @SpiritofUH, posted several photos of Lizzo “with the bomb lighting.” (HA, get it?)

But seriously, the photos appear to show Lizzo and the band having a GRAND time together. There are even a few photos showing what appears to be Lizzo in the stands watching the band perform.

@SpiritofUH

@SpiritofUH

@SpiritofUH

We’re not saying we are jealous --- BUT we hope she pays a visit to KHOU 11 soon.

