HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a 6-year-old boy found unconscious in a swimming pool Friday has died.

This happened at an apartment complex in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child jumped the fence at the pool. He said the boy was pulled out and given CPR before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

