HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two toddlers are dead after being found unresponsive in different swimming pools in Harris County earlier this week, the sheriff's office confirms.

A 2-year-old girl was found in a family pool on Windcross Court in far west Harris County on Sunday around 5:40 p.m. Another 2-year-old girl was also found unresponsive a family pool on Paintedbrush Dawn Court in the Katy area.

Those scenes are less than seven miles away from each other.

With summer activities beginning in a few short days, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to be aware of their children swimming.

With summer activities beginning in a few short days, the Harris County Sheriff's Office is urging parents to be aware of their children swimming.

