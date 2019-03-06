FORT BEND, Texas — For the second time in less than a week a Fort Bend County family has found an alligator roaming near their home.

The sheriff's office tweeted a photo of a large gator, believed to be at least four or five feet long, at their front door. The photo appeared to be taken from inside the home.

"We do have a leash law in Fort Bend so please don't let your pets roam unrestrained! Deputies helped this big boy find his way home after he wandered onto a porch in Cinco Ranch. Pic-Angelica Solorio-Pereira," the sheriff's office tweeted.

Last week a Sugar Land family found a four-foot gator taking a dip in their backyard pool.

