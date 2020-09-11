x
$5,000 reward | Family of 63-year-old man found brutally murdered searching for answers

Richard Graves was found at his home Oct. 6 in what's been described as a gruesome scene. He had been bounded and gagged, Houston police said.

HOUSTON — More than a month after a 63-year-old man was found dead in a ransacked home, Richard Grave’s murder remains unsolved. 

Crime Stoppers of Houston put out a plea Monday on the his family's behalf for anyone with information to come forward.

Graves was found dead with trauma throughout his body Oct. 6 at his residence in the 3800 block of Woolworth Street in northeast Houston.

[Editor's Note: The above video was published Oct. 6, 2020.]

Investigators said his injuries suggested he had been bound and gagged. The victim’s house had been reportedly ransacked and searched.

Houston police came to the home after Graves’ step-daughter made the gruesome discovery.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

