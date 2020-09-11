HPD: Man shot his ex-girlfriend during fight outside gas station

Anyone with information that may help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend outside a south side gas station late Sunday night.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Old Spanish Trail.

Police arrived and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators were told the woman and her ex-boyfriend were arguing outside the gas station when the man pulled out and opened fire. He then fled in a newer model white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.