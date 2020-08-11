Magnolia man charged with murder after caller tells MCSO deputies suspect killed his roommate

Montgomery County deputies went to the home and were met with a strong odor. When they entered, the victim was found dead in the bedroom.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A 28-year-old Magnolia man is charged with murder after his roommate was found dead over the weekend, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO deputies went to a residence on Indiana Avenue about 8 p.m. Saturday after a caller requested a welfare check. Officers reported the caller said a man told them he had killed his roommate.

Investigators said officers went to the residence and were met with a strong odor of decomposition, and when they entered, the victim was found dead in the bedroom.

While investigating the scene, the suspect pulled up in the victim's vehicle. He was taken into custody, and soon after, charged in his roommate's death.

Signs of foul play were found on the victim and inside the residence, according to the sheriffs office. The cause of death has not been reported, and the victim's identity is being withheld at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.