HOUSTON — One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning at a home in southwest Houston.

Police said two others were also shot and were taken to nearby trauma centers in unknown condition.

A man was found dead in the backyard of the home in the 4800 block of Raven Ridge Drive, which is in the Ridgemont area. Police said they responded to reports of the shooting around 12:10 a.m.

It's believed a man was also shot in the torso and a woman was shot in the leg.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

The Ridgemont area is near the intersection of South Post Oak Road and Beltway 8.

