HOUSTON — A customer was shot in the chest Wednesday during a robbery at a southwest Houston pawn shop, police said.

Authorities said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries after getting into a shootout with two armed robbers at the EZ Pawn in the 6000 block of Bellaire Boulevard, which is in the Gulfton area.

Police said they were searching for the suspects.

Police taped off the parking lot and were using a helicopter to search the area as well.

Police said the customer has a concealed handgun license.

