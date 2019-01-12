HOUSTON — Police are investigating after an apparent drive-by shooting left one man dead in southwest Houston.
Authorities responded to reports of a shooting just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 162900 block of South Post Oak Road. Officers found a vehicle and the victim lying in the roadway on nearby Court Road.
Police said the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
Officials are searching for a suspect.
