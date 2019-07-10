HOUSTON — A toddler was taken to the hospital by Life Flight Sunday night after nearly drowning in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 2-year-old was swimming with other family members and went missing.

Deputies said the girl was pulled from the bottom of the pool and received medical attention. She was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Gonzalez said the toddler's prognosis looks good.

