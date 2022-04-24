HFD: 2-alarm fire damages apartment complex in SW Houston

The fire started just before noon on Sunday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HOUSTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The fire started just before noon on Sunday in the 6700 block of S. Dairy Ashford, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Crews responded to the scene that was upgraded to a two-alarm when they arrived.

Fire crews say they initially started out with an offensive attack on the flames, but then began performing defensive efforts to extinguish it.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported.

A cause of the fire or the extent of the damage has not yet been released at this time.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic while crews work to put out the fire.

The American Red Cross says they are on their way to support anyone affected by the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.