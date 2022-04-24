Carjacker shoots man during theft attempt, police say

HOUSTON — A man was shot and injured after police say a carjacker was just looking for a car to steal.
The incident happened near a home on Dreyfus Street in southeast Houston.
The Houston Police Department says the man was just looking for a car to steal when he threatened a homeowner.
Police say he then ran to get his nephew that was inside the home.
The nephew then came outside with a gun when he was shot by the carjacker, according to police.
Police say the suspect ran off and then stole a car from a different person nearby.
Police have not said if an arrest has been made or released a description of the suspect.
The condition of the man shot by the carjacker has not been released.