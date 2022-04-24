Man shot and killed by security guard after fight at lounge, police say

Police say the man went to his car to get a gun, but was killed by the security guard who also had a gun.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after getting into a fight with a security guard at a lounge in west Houston.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of Westheimer near Eldridge Parkway, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police say the man got into a fight, then after the fight went to his car and came back with a gun.

But the security guard was also armed and that's when he shot and killed the man, according to police.

Houston police say they have surveillance footage of the shooting and the moments leading up to it.

The victim is described as a man in his 40s.