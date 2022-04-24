Homicide investigation underway after fatal crash knocks power out, police say

The man was discovered with several gunshot wounds after the crash where the driver was pronounced dead.

HOUSTON — A fatal crash has turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at 4598 W. Fuqua in southwest Houston.

Police say the driver of a white SUV was traveling on Fuqua when it left the road, striking several power poles.

The impact of the crash destroyed the power poles, leading to power outages in the neighborhood according to police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and police say they suspect he was impaired. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Police say they also found narcotics in the vehicle.

While the Medical Examiner's Office examined the scene, they discovered several gunshot wounds on the man, according to Sgt. Rose with HPD.