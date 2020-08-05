Josue Daniel Claros-Trajedo allegedly shot five rounds at other choppers over the crash scene.

HOUSTON — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with firing a gun into the sky after a Houston police helicopter crashed on May 2, killing one of the officers on board.

Josue Daniel Claros-Trajedo shot five rounds into the air around 2 a.m. shortly after the crash.

Sources tell KHOU police believe the gunshots were aimed at other choppers that were over the crash scene.

When Claros-Trajedo heard police approaching, he hid both guns in an air vent in his apartment, according to witnesses.

Claros-Trajedo, an undocumented immigrant, is charged with discharging a firearm in a metro area, tampering with evidence, reckless driving and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

HPD Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox was killed in the crash and pilot Chase Cormier was critically injured with a broken back.

There were reports of shots being fired before and after the crash and Police Chief Art Acevedo said six people were arrested.

It's not clear if Claros-Trajedo was one of those six. He is currently held on $100,000 bond and an immigration hold.

Knox and Cormier were responding to reports of bodies in a bayou but no bodies were ever found.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but Acevedo said the morning of the crash that they weren't ruling out foul play.

The aircraft crashed shortly before 2 a.m. last Saturday inside the Biscayne Apartments in the 17000 block of Imperial Valley.

Cormier managed to avoid hitting the apartment buildings, which Acevedo said undoubtedly would have resulted in more fatalities.

No one on the ground was injured.

Knox, 35, was sworn in as a HPD officer in June 2012. He was assigned to the Midwest Patrol Division and the Office of Public Affairs before joining the Air & Marine Division in January 2019. He is survived by his wife, a dispatcher for the Cy-Fair Fire Department, and.their two children. Knox's father Mike is a Houston city councilmember and former HPD officer.

A viewing for Knox was held Friday evening at Houston First Baptist Church and a private funeral is scheduled for Saturday.