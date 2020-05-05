Fallen HPD officer Jason Knox funeral service today at First Baptist Church | Watch live at 11 a.m.

Officer Jason Knox died in a HPD helicopter crash May 3. He is being remembered as a great police officer, a devoted husband and a loving father of two.

HOUSTON — Fallen Houston police officer Jason Knox will be laid to rest Saturday morning during a private funeral service attended by close friends, family and members of local law enforcement.

It will be held at 11 a.m. inside Houston's First Baptist Church along the Katy Freeway.

You can watch the live stream here on KHOU.com or our social media platforms.

Should the facility reach capacity, HPD will stage outside and surround the church in support of Officer Knox and his family.

After the funeral service, full police honors will be rendered outside the church.

Knox will be remembered as a great police officer, a devoted husband and a loving father of two. His untimely death came during the early morning hours of May 3. He and Senior Police Officer Chase Cormier were on a call about a reported drowning near the Greenspoint area.

After they were cleared, something went terribly wrong with the aircraft. They fell from the sky and crashed into the leasing office of the Biscayne Apartments.

Knox was rushed to the hospital but sadly died.

Throughout the week, Houston residents showed their respects to the late officer and expressed their condolences for the Knox family.

Houstonians attended a public visitation from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday at the church.

Knox was honored with a police escort Monday as his body was taken to a funeral home in northwest Houston. Houstonians lined the procession route to pay their respects.