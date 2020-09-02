ROSHARON, Texas — A 100-year-old church in Rosharon was destroyed by a massive fire early Sunday morning.
The church is the Greater New Macedonia Baptist Church at 15423 FM 521 Road.
The fire broke out at about 6:30 a.m.
Thankfully, no one was inside, the pastor said.
The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
KHOU
manveltx.com
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- HPD: Possibly intoxicated woman crashes into HFD fire truck blocking crash scene on Highway 290
- Suspect found passed out in apartment from excessive drinking during standoff in west Harris County
- Maleah Davis' birthday celebrated at Sunnyside Park
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter