ROSHARON, Texas — A 100-year-old church in Rosharon was destroyed by a massive fire early Sunday morning.

The church is the Greater New Macedonia Baptist Church at 15423 FM 521 Road.

The fire broke out at about 6:30 a.m.

Thankfully, no one was inside, the pastor said.

The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Rosharon church destroyed in fire

KHOU

Church fire in Rosharon

manveltx.com

