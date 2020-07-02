HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the dedication of a bridge in Arkansas in honor of Maleah Davis.

The father of Maleah Davis is inviting to the public to celebrate his daughter’s birthday on Saturday at Sunnyside Park.

Craig Davis is encouraging attendees to wear pink T-shirts, Maleah’s favorite color, and to brings lots of bubbles. The party is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the park located at 3502 Bellfort St.

No not take balloons since they are not allowed in Houston parks.

Four-year-old Maleah was found dead on May 31, 2019 in Arkansas after she had been reported missing for a month her stepfather Derion Vence. He remains in custody on charges of tampering with a corpse and injury to a child/serious bodily injury.

Maleah was laid to rest on June 22, 2019 in a service attended by hundreds of people in the community.

Her father posted on Instagram the following message on her birthday: "Happy Birthday Leah I still dont have words for this, so i'll keep it short and say I will love you forever you will live forever threw me, I still cant believe this situation we are in" #LongLiveMaleahLynnDavis"

