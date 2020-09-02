HOUSTON — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she crashed into a Houston Fire Department pumper on Highway 290 near W 43rd Street.

Houston police said the fire truck was blocking several lanes on the highway for a DWI accident.

The woman, who was the only person inside of her vehicle, slammed into the fire truck and was partially ejected. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt.

First responders had to extricate the woman from her truck before taking her to a nearby hospital.

She is expected to survive.

Houston police are conducting a DWI investigation on the woman because they said she showed slight signs of intoxication.

Police said there were no brake marks on the road which indicates the woman had no intentions of stopping.

The woman's truck appears to be a total loss.

Check back for any updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM