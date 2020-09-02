HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is in custody after a 4 1/2 hour standoff at a west Harris County apartment complex.

The standoff started as a family disturbance.

Harris County deputies said the man had assaulted his significant other and refused to leave their apartment in 14500 block of Empanada Drive.

The man was out on bond for allegedly assaulting his significant other in the past.

While the man was barricaded inside the apartment, he allegedly started setting things on fire.

Deputies contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office and eventually got a warrant signed by a judge to enter the apartment.

When deputies forced entry, they found the man passed out from over-drinking. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for excessive intoxication.

Deputies said the stove was on and there were combustible materials on the stove top when they forced themselves inside the apartment.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM