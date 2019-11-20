HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person was shot Wednesday during a road rage incident in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said the suspected shooter remained at the scene in the 11400 block of Cutten Road.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

It's not clear what exactly led up to the shooting.

