HOUSTON — A driver was shot and killed in a northwest Houston roadway overnight, and now police are looking for his killer.

The shooting and subsequent crash was reported at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of W. Gulf Bank, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said they found the driver's small Chevrolet SUV completely inside a dry cleaning business.

The driver died at the scene. A victim was in the passenger seat, but no other injuries were immediately reported.

The crash caused extensive damage to the cleaning business.

Police said they located shell casings in the street, but at this time no arrests have been made. Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

