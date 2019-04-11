HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Police say an argument between two men turned into a deadly shooting at a Crosby-area convenience store Sunday night.
This happened around 9 p.m. in the 11900 block of Crosby Lynchburg in northeast Harris County.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the verbal altercation escalated into a shooting after one of the men pulled a handgun and shot the other. The suspect sped away from the scene in a small white car.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. They are hoping surveillance video leads to more clues as to who the shooter is.
A description of the suspect was not released.
