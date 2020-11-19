1 injured, 15 families displaced after apartment complex fire in southeast Houston

Firefighters said 15 families were displaced, and the American Red Cross has been called to assist.

HOUSTON — One person was injured and 15 families were displaced Thursday afternoon after a fire at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

The fire broke out in the 7900 block of Bellfort Avenue. Firefighters responded within five minutes and found heavy smoke and fire coming from an apartment building.

A second alarm was requested, and crews controlled the fire within 30 minutes. One resident escaped by jumping through a window.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist.