Doctors say a laser procedure can give you your youth back in just one treatment.

Lisa Robinson, 52, got the procedure in February.

“I’m fixing to turn 53. It’s kind of refreshing to know that people don’t look at you thinking, “you’re tired,” or “are you a grandparent?”” she said.

She’s one of many patients at Baylor College of Medicine to get Profound fractional radiofrequency.

The device is FDA approved.

“[The results are] incredible. This is truly an amazing technology. It’s going to be revolutionary for aesthetics,” said Dr. Helen Malone, Cosmetics Director at the Baylor College of Medicine Dermatology Department.

Malone says microneedles generate heat in the skin, which makes the body produce collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. In laymen’s terms, it tightens the skin naturally.

Most patients notice changes in six weeks, but it can take up to a year to see the final results.

“Just like with any procedure, we can turn the clock back, but it continues to tick. It’s permanent like a face lift is permanent. A face lift lasts about 10 years before you need a maintenance procedure. For this, it’s about two to five years,” said Dr. Malone.

She says recovery takes between three days and a week.

Robinson was back at work the day after her procedure.

“I don’t have to worry about a scar, follow up visits, or anything like that. Just go live. To me, that’s important,” said Robinson. “It’s a confidence booster.”

Dr. Malone says fractional radiofrequency for jowls costs about $4,500. A face lift for the same area can cost between $15,000 and $30,000.

However, before you rush to a med spa or dermatologists office, do your homework. Make sure you’re trusting the right person with your face.

