HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will open their 2020 season at home against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Major League Baseball released 2020 regular season schedules Monday. The Astros’ schedule begins March 26 with the first of a four-game series against the Angels, marking the first time Houston faces the Angels in a season opener.

Houston will face the National League East Division this year for the first time since 2017. The Astros are set to host the New York Mets at home April 7 to April 8 and the Philadelphia Phillies July 7 to July 9.

Other notable opponents visiting Minute Maid Park include the New York Yankees May 15 to May 17 and Boston Red Sox May 29 to May 31. Houston will host the Texas Rangers three times at Minute Maid Park from June 9 to 11, June 26 to June 28 and August 21 to August 23 as part of the Lone Star Series. They will also face Texas twice at its brand-new Globe Life Field in Arlington.

For more on the Astros’ schedule, tap/click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM