Lucille's 1913 among the organizations giving back to Louisiana evacuees stuck in Houston after Ida

HOUSTON — From driving donations to Louisiana to feeding Hurricane Ida evacuees who are stuck here in Houston, our neighbors truly are Standing For Houston by offering their time and talent, or in the case of Lucille’s 1913, a comforting taste.

“Whether it’s the smell, whether it’s a taste, no matter what it is,” said Lawrence Walker, “it’s comforting, and it’s known.”

Inside a prep kitchen in southwest Houston, home is just a few ingredients away.

“Food is comfort,” said Walker who is the culinary director of Lucille’s 1913. It’s a nonprofit created during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its mission is to provide fresh and delicious food to some of the most vulnerable neighbors.

After the week some Louisianans have had, Walker said there’s something so comforting about feeling like you’re home, even if just for a few bites.

The non-profit organization spent two days preparing, cooking and packaging jambalaya that includes shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage.

Lucille’s 1913 has cooked and shared more than 300,000 meals at no cost to recipients. It’s set to share 500 more with Louisianans stuck in Houston. Lucille’s 1913 is partnering with Bread of Life Houston to provide meals during a supply distribution drive for evacuees. Louisianans need to provide a state ID and need to register for the Saturday morning event. Register here.

“I want people to come in, feel welcome and feel like they have a little piece of home,” while here in Houston. “That’s what we’re founded on, is helping our neighbors,” Walker said. “Whether our neighbors here in the city of Houston or our neighbors, across the border, in Louisiana.”