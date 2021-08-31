Help for Hurricane Ida evacuees: Here's a list of Houston shelters, resources

“We cannot go home. The mayor says do not come home till she says so. There's no lights, no water, what can we do?” evacuee Merici Dolliole said.

HOUSTON — Hundreds of Hurricane Ida evacuees escaped to Houston, and now, even days later, many are still here.

And they need help.

If you’re one of them, we’re hoping to give you some information on where you can turn.

It’s the same nightmare for so many people.

“We cannot go home. The mayor says do not come home till she says so. There's no lights, no water, what can we do?” evacuee Merici Dolliole said.

"At this point, we have nowhere else to go. So I guess we’re on the street now," evacuee Keoka Washington said. “This is Katrina all over again.”

Homeless, hopeless and looking for help. The need right now is so huge, Catholic Charities announced Tuesday morning they were offering $200 to evacuees, but had such an overwhelming turnout, they were forced to cut back the payments.

Now, they’re offering $50. You must apply online, and applicants will be selected at random.

If you’re looking for food or shelter, the American Red Cross has partnered with the national association of Christian Churches to open their shelter at 16605 Air Center Boulevard.

It can hold up to 500 people, offering them hot food, a bed and shower. They have room and will stay open as long as needed.

Lakewood Church also has room at its temporary shelter. So far, they’ve taken in more than 90 people and have given food and water to more than 1,000 evacuees. They’ll also stay open as long as needed. Lakewood Church is located at 3700 Southwest Freeway in Houston.

Gallery Furniture is no longer offering its store as an overnight shelter, but you can go there as a place to cool off from the heat and maybe get something to eat.

"Water, snacks, chips, ice cream, you name it. We've got a full restaurant back there," said Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

Gallery Furniture is located at 6006 North Freeway in Houston.