New Orleans family now helping other Ida evacuees after receiving donations, resources from Houstonians

"We have the time," said Angelo Aldave who is stranded in Houston. "And we’ve gotten an abundance of things from other people. Why not give back?”

HOUSTON — What a difference 24 hours makes. On Wednesday, Angelo Aldave was driving to organizations across Houston in search of food and diapers for his 1-year-old son.

The 28-year-old newly married father shared how he evacuated New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida with his family on Friday. He drove to Houston with enough money to care for his family for just a few days.

Aldave shared how he was working his way down a list of Houston-area organizations that could potentially provide help to Ida evacuees.

Aldave’s story resonated with KHOU 11 viewers. Within minutes of the story airing on KHOU 11 News at 6, viewers called the newsroom and used social media to ask how they could reach Aldave to offer help.

Thursday, Aldave had received enough cash donations through Venmo to buy his family food, his wife a pair of new shoes and his baby boy diapers, clothing and food.

"Thank you, just for reaching out to us,” said Aldave from a downtown Houston park. “We appreciate it. We’re thankful.”

He had enough money to rent a hotel room until Friday morning. A woman from Katy is covering the cost of a pet-friendly hotel room through the weekend.

“It gives me breathing room,” said the Louisiana man of the help from total strangers.

“It really warms me up, you know? I don’t know these people. I wish I could thank them all, personally. I try to write back to every single person who reaches out to me. Just trying to say thank you. I appreciate all the help," he said.

Aldave said he has money and resources to care for his family until he can drive them back home to New Orleans.

“We’ve gotten more than what we need. We would like to give that back," Aldave said.

He’s working to connect with other Ida evacuees who are stuck in Houston.

Aldave said he wants to pay it forward.

“We have the time. You know, we’re here. We’re stuck here. So we have the time. And we’ve gotten an abundance of things from other people. Why not give back?”

What a difference kindness can make.