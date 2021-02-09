More help is on the way to those impacted by Hurricane Ida, thanks to the efforts of groups and companies in Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros Foundation on Thursday hosted day two of its supply drive for Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana.

Houstonians had until 2 p.m. to head down to Minute Maid Park and drop off items like bottled water, baby products and cleaning supplies. Organizers said on the first day alone they collected two tractor trailers worth of items.

After donating, fans got two free tickets to Monday’s Labor Day game versus the Seattle Mariners.

And the popular Turkey Leg Hut restaurant’s crew just left for Louisiana a little before noon. They are taking supplies and more than 3,000 of their famous turkey legs to give out to those who need a warm meal.

And more Houston supply trucks should be arriving in Louisiana at any moment from Gallery Furniture and Jim McIngvale (aka Mattress Mack). The store held a big event Thursday morning as relief vehicles loaded up and headed out.