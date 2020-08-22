Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to review Sandra Melgar case

In his petition, Melgar's attorney argues there is insufficient evidence to support a conviction.

HOUSTON — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is set to review Sandra Melgar’s case. She’s the Houston-area wife who was convicted of killing her husband, Jaime “Jim” Melgar, in 2017.

“We are cautiously optimistic to have the PDR (petition for discretionary review) approved,” said Elizabeth Rose, the Melgars' daughter and only child. “This entire experience has been an uphill battle, but we remain hopeful that we may finally see some sort of justice.”

In 2018, KHOU 11 interviewed Melgar in prison and featured her case on the series Missing Pieces. Since then, the 14th Court of Appeals denied Melgar’s appeal.

"I am very pleased that this case will finally be reviewed by all the judges on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the highest court with criminal jurisdiction in the state of Texas. The granting of our petition is a substantial development," said Mac Secrest, Melgar’s attorney.

In his petition, Secrest argues there is insufficient evidence to support a conviction. Over the next few months, he and the state will both file briefs the court will then review. It's a process that could take more than a year to complete. However, the fact the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to take the case, Secrest says is promising.

"Statistically, in well over 90 percent of the cases, the Court of Criminals Appeals refuses the petition for discretionary review,” he said.

Secrest said he spoke with Melgar this week, who is serving out her prison sentence at the Carol Young Complex in Dickinson.

"She's elated. She is strong. This is obviously taken a very serious toll on her life, but she is resolute and will continue the fight and is looking forward to being exonerated,” he said. "We have always believed, and continue to believe, based upon the facts, and based upon the law, that the state did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she murdered her husband Jaime."

Melgar was sentenced to 27 years in prison. However, she’s maintained her innocence from the beginning and has the support of her family and friends.